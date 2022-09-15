Search

15 Sept 2022

Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow

Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 5:55 PM

Crowds welcomed the Princess Royal as she arrived in Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations which the Queen was patron of.

Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon.

Arriving to applause and the sound of bagpipes, Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was met by Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren – in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant – before taking time to view flowers left by the public in tribute to her late mother.

She and Sir Tim then made their way over to greet the waiting crowd, and Anne appeared to be in good spirits as she stopped to talk to well-wishers.

Among the crowd was four-year-old Holly McBride, who had been waiting with her mother.

She handed Anne a bunch of pink daisies before shying away.

Anne was then led inside the City Chambers, where she met leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken, director of finance Martin Booth, Lord Dean May Storrie, and deacon convener Bruce Reidford.

She then spent some time at a reception with representatives from various organisations of which the Queen served as patron, including Friends of Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow Caledonian University, Royal British Legion of Scotland, YMCA, Royal Scottish Society of Arts, Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, Lambhill Stables and the RSNO.

Rachel Ducker, director of finance at Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, said there was a “positive atmosphere” during the visit, despite there being a sombre reasoning behind it.

Ms Ducker told the PA news agency: “The Queen was the patron of Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland, and she sort of championed our volunteering.

“We’ve got over 8,000 volunteers across Scotland, and she was a real champion of that.

“It was lovely to bring three volunteers with us today to speak to Princess Anne about their involvement in volunteering, and for her to see the impact that her mother’s patronage had on the charity.”

Hilary Harris, acting chair of Lambhill Stables, a community organisation in the north of Glasgow, praised the “total engagement” Anne gave each representative during the visit.

“She came and sat at the table, she had a place set for her, and she came and sat with us. There was eight volunteers from our organisation,” Ms Harris told PA.

“She spoke individually to everyone, asked them all what they did, and gave them plenty opportunity to speak to her.

“Total engagement, total eye contact, everything, and she knew everything about the organisation, so she led the conversation.

“She knew we had gardens, she knew about the cafe, she knew what we did, she knew when it was renovated.

“Very impressive.”

The royal couple then then visited the Satinwood Suite within the chambers, where they met members of the public who were signing a book of condolence in memory of the Queen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media