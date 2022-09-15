Search

15 Sept 2022

CAA imposes London and Windsor flying restrictions during Queen’s funeral

CAA imposes London and Windsor flying restrictions during Queen’s funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Sept 2022 8:55 PM

Flying restrictions have been imposed in central London and Windsor on Monday for the Queen’s funeral.

Between 6am and 8.59pm on September 19, no aircraft, including drones, are to fly below 2,500ft over the areas, where services will take place including a state funeral at Westminster Abbey and a committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The ban includes any small balloon, any kite weighing not more than two kilograms, any unmanned aircraft and any parachute including a parascending parachute or paramotor.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it “decided that it is necessary in the interests of security” to bring in the measures.

Exceptions to the restricted flight plans include aircrafts flying from London City Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Royal Air Force Northolt and London Heliport.

Flights under the control of the National Police Air Service, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services or the King’s Helicopter Flight will also be able to go ahead.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media