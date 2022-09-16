Search

16 Sept 2022

What the papers say – September 16

What the papers say – September 16

16 Sept 2022

As the working week draws to a close the newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning and the lead up to the Queen’s funeral.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mail carry comments made by the Prince of Wales to one mourner at Sandringham House in Norfolk, in which he said walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the lying in state was difficult and reminded him of the funeral for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s vigil, The Sun says.

The Daily Telegraph adds the funeral procession will see NHS doctors and nurses walking in front of the late monarch’s coffin in a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that Liz Truss is to lift a ban on fracking despite a leaked Government report suggesting little progress has been made in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes caused by the practice.

Energy firms have warned that the Government’s help is too late and will not cover soaring bills, according to i.

The Daily Mirror covers the funeral for nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was gunned down in her own home, writing that her mother vowed to “never to say goodbye in a moving eulogy”.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has acknowledged Chinese “concerns” over Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

And “pray for the millionaire bankers,” says the Daily Star, in reference to the Chancellor’s plans to scrap the cap on bonuses.

News

