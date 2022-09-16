What the papers say – September 16

As the working week draws to a close the newspapers continue to cover the nation’s mourning and the lead up to the Queen’s funeral.

The Daily Express, Metro and Daily Mail carry comments made by the Prince of Wales to one mourner at Sandringham House in Norfolk, in which he said walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the lying in state was difficult and reminded him of the funeral for his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 DON'T CRY…YOU'LL START ME OFF 🔴 William reveals emotional toll of the Queen's death#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/roiCYhJr9j — Metro (@MetroUK) September 15, 2022

The Duke of Sussex will be allowed to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s vigil, The Sun says.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Harry WILL be allowed to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s vigilhttps://t.co/AaEHjuElPM pic.twitter.com/F9IiQhzkkw — The Sun (@TheSun) September 15, 2022

The Daily Telegraph adds the funeral procession will see NHS doctors and nurses walking in front of the late monarch’s coffin in a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'NHS doctors and nurses to walk ahead of coffin'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/9w4n17kp8Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 15, 2022

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports that Liz Truss is to lift a ban on fracking despite a leaked Government report suggesting little progress has been made in reducing and predicting the risk of earthquakes caused by the practice.

Guardian front page, Friday 16 September 2022: Truss to lift fracking ban despite lack of progress on tremor risks pic.twitter.com/OrQL6TNlCF — The Guardian (@guardian) September 15, 2022

Energy firms have warned that the Government’s help is too late and will not cover soaring bills, according to i.

Friday's front page: Energy help is too late, warn firms + Funeral plans revealed as 100,000 see her lying in state#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/tGdnx2sc9Z — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 15, 2022

The Daily Mirror covers the funeral for nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was gunned down in her own home, writing that her mother vowed to “never to say goodbye in a moving eulogy”.

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has acknowledged Chinese “concerns” over Ukraine, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: Financial Times UK front page for edition of Friday Sept 16 pic.twitter.com/0EgkG0YYQr — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 15, 2022

And “pray for the millionaire bankers,” says the Daily Star, in reference to the Chancellor’s plans to scrap the cap on bonuses.