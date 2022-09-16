Search

16 Sept 2022

St Andrews takes first place in Scotland in latest university rankings

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

The University of St Andrews has taken the number one spot in Scotland in a national league table.

The result will be published in the 96-page 2023 edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide on Sunday.

In second place came the University of Edinburgh, which was ranked 10th UK-wide, and third position went to the University of Glasgow, ranked 14th in Britain.

St Andrews University has also been named Scottish University of the Year in the publication, and sits in second place in the UK-wide league table.

Results show 87% of students go to “high-skilled jobs or study”.

The establishment also beat all other universities in Scotland in the national student survey for teaching quality (84%) and student experience (80.5%).

The publication provides rankings for UK universities using data published in the last two months, and an overview of higher education in Britain.

It includes profiles on 135 universities.

Zoe Thomas, principal author of the guide, said: “St Andrews is the best performing university in Scotland and is second-top across the UK, keeping Cambridge in third place.

“It scores exceptionally well on student satisfaction and graduate employment, and has earned the well-deserved accolade of Scottish University of the Year.”

In fourth and fifth place came the University of Strathclyde and the University of Aberdeen, respectively.

