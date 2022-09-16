Search

16 Sept 2022

Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed in central London

Two police officers in hospital after being stabbed in central London

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 9:55 AM

Two police officers are in hospital after being stabbed in central London, the Metropolitan Police force has said.

Scotland Yard said two male officers were attacked by a man in the Leicester Square area at around 6am, and both are currently being treated by medics.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

“Taser was deployed and a male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker,” the Met said.

“He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.”

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the attack, and called for anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

He said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling.

“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“I have spoken with the new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley about this awful incident and remain in close contact.

“Attacks against the police will not be tolerated and any perpetrators will be caught and prosecuted.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward to ensure the perpetrator of this disgusting attack feels the full force of the law.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media