16 Sept 2022

Almost half households struggling to afford energy bills – ONS

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 11:47 AM

Almost half of UK adults who pay energy bills have said they are struggling to afford them, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that 48% of adults said they were finding it “very or somewhat difficult” to afford their energy costs in a survey between August 31 and September 11.

It represents an increase on a fortnight earlier when 45% said they were struggling with energy bills.

However, households have been promised support by Liz Truss’s new Government due to the soaring cost of energy since the start of the survey period.

The new Government said it will cap energy bills at £2,500 from October, including a £400 rebate which will be paid in six instalments.

It came after industry regulator Ofgem had originally said average bills were due to rise by 80% to £3,549.

Households had already seen their energy costs surge by 54% after the price cap for an average home increased to £1,971 in April.

The fortnightly ONS cost-of-living survey also revealed an increase in concerns from consumers over their regular spending.

It showed that 82% of adults reported “being very or somewhat worried about rising costs of living” in the past two weeks, edging up from 81% a fortnight earlier.

It compared with 74% when households were first asked the question in May.

Around a quarter of adults – 26% – also said they are unable to save as much as usual, when asked about the current state of their household finances.

News

