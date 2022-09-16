Train drivers set to resume strikes over pay

Train drivers will resume their strikes next month in a long-running row over pay.
Drivers at 12 train operators will walk out on October 1 and 5, affecting travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, sources told the PA news agency.
A planned strike by drivers on September 15 was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.
The drivers’ union Aslef will not be making a public comment until after the former monarch’s funeral on Monday.
Industrial disputes in the rail industry and other sectors, including post and telecoms, have led to a summer of strikes, which are set to resume in the coming weeks.
