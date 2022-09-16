Search

16 Sept 2022

Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop

Queen was a ‘towering figure on the world stage’, says Archbishop

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 2:17 PM

The Queen was described as a “towering figure on the world stage” during a memorial service in Cardiff attended by Charles during his first visit to Wales as King.

Andrew John, Archbishop of Wales, highlighted the late monarch’s ability to “utilise soft power” and said we would never look at a jar of marmalade in the same way again, after she appeared with the fictional character Paddington Bear during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles and his Queen Consort were greeted by gun salutes and cheering schoolchildren when they arrived in the capital of Wales – the final stop in their tour of the four home nations which began after the Queen’s death last Thursday.

Meanwhile, in London, the public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state is being paused for at least six hours after reaching capacity, the Government said.

Mourners have been warned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) not to attempt to join the queue at Southwark Park in south-east London until around 4pm on Friday at the earliest.

The call was made as the official estimate for queuing time reached at least 14 hours.

The event at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral was a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen and among the congregation was Prime Minister Liz Truss, First Minister Mark Drakeford and Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Wales.

The Archbishop of Wales said in his address: “Her ability to influence, to utilise soft power – no less significant, no less authoritative – illustrates the wise and careful thought she brought to her role.

“Prime Ministers found that she was a trusted confidant. Her attention to matters of Government, her knowledge of world events and the longevity of her reign gave her an unmatched perspective and ability to see the distant scene.”

He added: “We also saw a monarch who could surprise and delight us. We will never look at a jar of marmalade again in the same way, nor watch Mr Bond without remember 2012 and that extraordinary leap into the void.

“Her late majesty was also a towering figure on the world stage embodying a continuity and stability but perhaps more than that, values, values which are shared across nations and cultures.”

The Archbishop said about her ability to connect with people: “And in Wales, that skill was never more evident than when she visited Aberfan in 1966. That community finding her presence deeply consoling and Her Majesty would return four more times to that community.”

Earlier, it emerged the decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father.

Royal sources have said Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media