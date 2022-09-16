Search

16 Sept 2022

Earl and Countess of Wessex meet mourners on walkabout in Windsor

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 6:25 PM

The Earl and Countess of Wessex received a warm welcome as they arrived to view a sea of flowers and tributes left for the Queen during a walkabout in Windsor.

Edward and Sophie smiled and laughed as they shook hands and accepted bouquets from mourners lined up outside Cambridge Gate on Friday.

Sophie promised one well-wisher “I will lay them for you” as she was given the flowers, which she said were “lovely”.

The Queen’s youngest son asked well-wishers where they were from and told them “thank you very much indeed” after paying tribute to “our beloved mama” in a statement earlier in the afternoon.

In the statement, Edward thanked the public for their support, saying they had “no idea how much it means”.

Hundreds of mourners continue to attend the royal residence daily to pay their respects to the Queen.

More than 50,000 stems have been sold since her death by one flower shop alone, with a local florist describing the period as “Christmas, Valentine’s and Mother’s Day all wrapped into one”.

Natalie Prince, 35, who works at the family-run Darling Buds of Windsor, said the most popular blooms had been royal purple hydrangeas, sunflowers and stocks, thought to be one of the Queen’s favourites.

She said: “I’ve never seen, in 13 years of being a florist, a demand this high.”

Other bouquets featuring prominently outside the castle gates were red roses, which mourners said were to symbolise their love for the late monarch, and various purple flowers, because of the colour’s association with royalty

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

