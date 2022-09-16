In Pictures: Cheers and a few boos for King and Queen Consort on Welsh visit

The King has made his first visit to Wales since his accession to the throne.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, he carried out a series of engagements for the first time since handing over the Prince of Wales title to his son, William, after succeeding his late mother.

Some protesters made their views known about the monarchy, but the royal couple were well received by crowds at Cardiff Castle following a visit to the Senedd, where condolences were expressed over the loss of his mother the Queen.

The King met Sheinkin IV, regimental mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion and carried out another walkabout, meeting members of the public.

He met charity workers, clerics and one particularly poignant moment was a meeting with relatives of those affected by the Aberfan disaster in the 1960s.

The Queen had faced some criticism at the time for what had been seen a tardy arrival in Wales but the King was told that the relatives felt his mother’s timing was right when she did make a visit.

Anti-monarchy dissenters also made their voices heard but the King was warmly received on his first visit as monarch – others commiserated with him over the loss of his mother, who will be buried on Monday.