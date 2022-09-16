Search

16 Sept 2022

In Pictures: Cheers and a few boos for King and Queen Consort on Welsh visit

In Pictures: Cheers and a few boos for King and Queen Consort on Welsh visit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 8:18 PM

The King has made his first visit to Wales since his accession to the throne.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, he carried out a series of engagements for the first time since handing over the Prince of Wales title to his son, William, after succeeding his late mother.

Some protesters made their views known about the monarchy, but the royal couple were well received by crowds at Cardiff Castle following a visit to the Senedd, where condolences were expressed over the loss of his mother the Queen.

The King met Sheinkin IV, regimental mascot for the Royal Welsh Third Battalion and carried out another walkabout, meeting members of the public.

He met charity workers, clerics and one particularly poignant moment was a meeting with relatives of those affected by the Aberfan disaster in the 1960s.

The Queen had faced some criticism at the time for what had been seen a tardy arrival in Wales but the King was told that the relatives felt his mother’s timing was right when she did make a visit.

Anti-monarchy dissenters also made their voices heard but the King was warmly received on his first visit as monarch – others commiserated with him over the loss of his mother, who will be buried on Monday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media