Search

17 Sept 2022

Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades

Queen’s funeral believed to be ‘largest international event’ in UK in decades

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Sept 2022 11:25 PM

Officials believe the Queen’s funeral will be the “largest international event” the UK has held in decades, possibly ever.

Around 500 dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend – with US president Joe Biden, French leader Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand’s premier Jacinda Ardern among those making the trip to Britain for the occasion.

Government sources said all those involved in the Civil Service view their part in the proceedings as an “absolute privilege” and a “genuine honour”.

Some staff immediately volunteered to return to their old posts to help out in the wake of the monarch’s death.

The sources described the Queen’s funeral as “the largest international event that the UK has hosted in decades, possibly ever”.

There are more than 100 civil servants working shifts on the central operational team handling events related to the Queen’s death, with the efforts headed up by the permanent secretary at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

“Planning has been going on for years for this,” the sources said.

“There are people that otherwise might have moved on in their roles that have stayed in their roles because of the privilege that it is to support the planning for this.

“There were quite a lot of people who worked on this in previous roles, who the moment that we heard the news immediately volunteered to come back.”

The state funeral is likely to attract one of the largest UK television audiences of recent decades.

World leaders will join members of the royal family, UK prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life for the occasion at Westminster Abbey – which can hold about 2,000 people – at 11am on Monday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media