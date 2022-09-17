Search

17 Sept 2022

Missing London teenager last seen in Aberdeen – police

17 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

A 15-year-old boy missing from London has travelled to Aberdeen, police have said.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Deandre Thompson, from Croydon, after he left his home on Wednesday August 24.

Inquiries to date have established that the teenager travelled to the Scottish city, possibly by train, and was in the Union Square are around 8.25am on Thursday August 25.

He was known to be in the city centre that day – however, it is not known where he went next, Police Scotland said.

The boy is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build and with black hair.

Police said he was wearing a distinctive grey Superdry top with the brand name and Apollo on the front in white letters, and black trousers, on his arrival in Aberdeen.

It is understood he was also carrying a black rucksack and wears an earring in his left ear.

Sergeant Stuart Hache said: “Deandre has been missing from his home for some time now and concerns are growing for his welfare. I am urging anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“If you can help please call us on 101, quoting reference number 1296 of Saturday September 3.”

