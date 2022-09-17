Search

17 Sept 2022

One of two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

One of two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:25 PM

One of the two officers stabbed in central London on Friday has been discharged from hospital, the Metropolitan Police said as detectives renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Scotland Yard said a young female officer who suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being knifed in the arm by a “frenzied individual” in Leicester Square has been discharged.

Meanwhile, a male officer who was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest remains under medical supervision, the Met said.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on Friday, and he remains in custody.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and the Met do not believe the incident was terror related.

The officers – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster – were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, from the Central West Command Unit, said: “Every day, police officers go out on the streets to keep the communities of London safe.

“In doing so they often have to put themselves in the way of danger, putting their own welfare at risk in order to protect others.

“The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplifies the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan Police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”

His team appealed to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

“Witnesses can also speak to police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1080/16SEP. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111,” the force said.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley previously said a “violent struggle” involving a “frenzied individual” ensued in the West End at around 6am.

He said the female officer challenged a man she believed was carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

The male officer caught the offender, who stabbed him three times in the neck and once in the chest.

Sir Mark said a taser was deployed, and the offender was arrested while the officers were rushed to hospital.

A police cordon at the scene which covered the northern section of Leicester Square on Friday morning was scaled back in the afternoon.

Forensic officers were seen working outside a Shake Shack restaurant on Coventry Street, as well as round the corner at the junction of Rupert Street and Shaftesbury Avenue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media