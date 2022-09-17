Missing London teenager who travelled to Aberdeen found safe and well

A teenage boy who went missing from his home in London and travelled to Aberdeen has been found.
Police Scotland confirmed that Deandre Thompson, 15, had been traced safe and well.
Officers had appealed for help toe trace the youngster, from Croydon, after he left his home on August 24.
Inquiries established he travelled to the Scottish city, possibly by train, and was in the Union Square area at around 8.25am on August 25.
