17 Sept 2022

Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral

Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen's funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 11:14 PM

Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event – along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.

Two thousand guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral in person at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.

The Queen’s coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster 15 minutes before, and the event will be followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55am.

A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Local screenings will be held at locations including:

–  Hyde Park, London.

–  Cathedral Square, Sheffield, West Yorkshire.

–  Centenary Square, Birmingham, Midlands.

–  Bitts Park, Carlisle, Cumbria.

–  Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

–  Coleraine Town Hall, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

– Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedfordshire.

–  Centenary Square, Birmingham, West Midlands.

–  Bradford Cathedral, West Yorkshire.

–  University Square, Coventry, West Midlands.

–  Northernhay Gardens, Exeter, Devon.

– Sandy Park conference centre, Exeter, Devon.

–  Exeter City Football Club, Devon.

–  Millennium Square, Leeds, West Yorkshire.

–  Manchester Cathedral, Lancashire.

–  Old Eldon Square, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear.

