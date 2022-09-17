Search

Man charged with attempted murder over knife attack on two police officers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 12:55 AM

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two police officers were stabbed in central London.

Mohammed Rahman, 24, was charged with the offence in connection with an attack on a male constable who was knifed in the neck and chest in Leicester Square at 6am on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force has also charged Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, London, with six further offences.

He faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an attack on a female officer who was stabbed in the arm.

Relating to three other officers, Rahman has been charged with assault and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article.

He has also been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Rahman will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Met said the female officer who suffered a stab wound to the arm had been discharged from hospital, while the male officer remained under medical supervision.

The officers who were taken to hospital – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster – were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

