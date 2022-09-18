Search

18 Sept 2022

Victoria Beckham hails the Queen as ‘the ultimate icon in every way’

Victoria Beckham hails the Queen as ‘the ultimate icon in every way’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 2:55 PM

Victoria Beckham has said she has spent the last week “reflecting” on the death of the Queen.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 48, praised the late monarch as the “ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance” in a post to her 30 million followers on Instagram.

Beckham, whose husband David queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state this week, also shared a series of photos of the monarch in various outfits, with her corgis and horses.

 

A number of Beckham’s designs have been worn by royals in recent years, including the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex.

In her post, Beckham wrote: “I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

“I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign.”

She signed off her message with the initials VB.

Beckham was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to the fashion industry and received the honour from the new Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

On Friday, her husband David spoke to press after completing the five-mile public line to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, saying: “It is emotional for everybody involved. Her Majesty was someone special and will be missed just by everyone.”

David, who queued alone, was made an OBE for his services to football in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2003 and also met her on several occasions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media