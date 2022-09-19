Search

19 Sept 2022

Scotland set to come to standstill as country says final goodbye to Queen

Scotland set to come to standstill as country says final goodbye to Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 3:55 AM

Scotland is set to come to a standstill on Monday as the country says its final goodbye to the Queen.

The funeral of Elizabeth II was taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, with the day declared a UK bank holiday by King Charles III.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will attend the Queen’s funeral in the UK capital.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that all schools across Scotland will be closed as a mark of respect.

Colleges and universities will also shut their doors, while most local authority nurseries will be closed.

Mourners will be able to come together to watch the state funeral at Holyrood Park, in Edinburgh, on the doorstep of the royal Palace of Holyroodhouse residence.

Shops, including retail outlets, and visitor attractions such as museums and libraries will not open for the bank holiday.

Some health services will be impacted, but NHS Scotland said previously that measures were being put in place to enable “vital” healthcare to continue.

GP surgeries have been able to decide whether or not to close.

According to the Scottish Government: “Health boards have been given guidance to support their planning for the holiday which underlines the importance of essential healthcare services continuing.

“This includes pre-planned treatments, and the winter vaccination programme. Patients should visit their local NHS board website for further information.”

Public transport is expected to operate as normal.

The monarch died at her Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire on August 8 and thousands of Scots have paid their respects to the Queen during the period of national mourning.

Her coffin travelled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, before her son Charles led the procession up the city’s Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral last Monday.

Well-wishers left floral tributes and lined the streets of Edinburgh to pay their final respects.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media