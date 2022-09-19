Search

19 Sept 2022

Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral

Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 7:25 AM

All eyes are on London for the Queen’s state funeral.

VIPs, dignitaries and mourners will gather in the capital to say a final farewell to the late monarch, who died at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 aged 96.

Timings

At 10.44am, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey by gun carriage.

The funeral service will begin at 11am and last for about an hour.

A procession will then set off at 12.15pm to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, arriving at 1pm.

The state hearse and royal family will then travel to Windsor, where a committal service will take place at 4pm in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

A private burial service will take place at 7.30pm.

6.11am

Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying-in-state.

Dozens of mourners were prevented in the early hours of Monday from advancing any closer to Westminster Hall by police at the entrance to Victoria Tower Gardens next to Lambeth Bridge.

Albert, who joined the queue without a wristband at 10pm last night, was one of those not allowed into Westminster.

He said the Government’s official live feed was not kept up-to-date with information that no more wristbands would be given out.

“The communication has been terrible,” said Albert after queuing in central London for over six hours.

He added: “There were loads of people who joined the official queue based on the website, but never received wristbands.”

“And in the queue they didn’t give us any information – just to be disrespectful to us when we got here (Lambeth Bridge) in the end.“

6.08am

Hundreds of people are still streaming out of Westminster Hall after seeing the Queen lying in state.

They are among the final people to see the Queen’s coffin, with the lying in state expected to finish at 6.30am.

They have been waiting for hours, with the queue closing after 10.30pm on Sunday.

6.05am

How to watch on television

The BBC’s special programming will air from 8am until 5pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with BSL signed coverage on BBC Two.

ITV’s programming will start at 9.30am, and all the day’s programming – from 6am to midnight – will be broadcast simultaneously on the main channel and five digital channels and the ITV Hub, the first time the broadcaster has done so.

6am

The Queen’s funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read lessons, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will sound, followed by two minutes of silence to be observed in the abbey and around the UK.

  • US president Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron will be among the 2,000 people gathered inside Westminster Abbey.
  • The leaders of most Commonwealth countries, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Canadian and Australian counterparts Justin Trudeau and Anthony Albanese, are expected to attend.
  • Germany’s president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella and Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro are among those attending, along with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
  • King Felipe of Spain and his wife, Queen Letizia, are among the European royals set to be there.
  • They will join members of the British royal family, UK prime ministers past and present and key figures from public life.
  • Downing Street said nearly 200 key workers and volunteers recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in June have been invited.
  • A senior palace official said heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers, will gather at the Royal Hospital Chelsea and “travel under collective arrangements” to the abbey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media