Search

19 Sept 2022

‘Mixed emotions’ for Birthday Honours recipients at Queen’s funeral

‘Mixed emotions’ for Birthday Honours recipients at Queen’s funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 10:25 AM

Members of the public invited to say goodbye to the Queen have spoken of a day of “mixed emotions”, after some of those named in the monarch’s Birthday Honours List in June were offered the chance to attend her funeral.

Father-of-two Pranav Bhanot, from Chigwell in Essex, was honoured for his work supporting people throughout the pandemic, helping to deliver 1,200 free meals.

Speaking as he made his way into Westminster Abbey, he told the PA news agency he was “very grateful” to have been invited.

“It’s going to mean a lot to just be there,” he said.

The key workers and volunteers will join prime ministers, presidents and dignitaries from around the world inside Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

“I’m certainly not a world leader, Mr Bhanot added.

“I feel slightly out of place, but very grateful. I think it’s going to be a day of mixed emotions – celebratory because the Queen achieved so much, but very sad because we are mourning our monarch.”

He was joined outside the Abbey by Nancy O’Neill, a long-serving nurse from Bradford.

Both were awarded MBEs and arrived together at Westminster Abbey.

Ms O’Neill said: “I think it is going to be surreal. I don’t think it’s really going to sink in until after we have finished today.

“But first of all, we actually have to get there,” she joked, as the pair walked towards the Abbey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media