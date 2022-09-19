Search

19 Sept 2022

Who are the coffin bearers for the Queen’s funeral and what will they do?

Who are the coffin bearers for the Queen’s funeral and what will they do?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 12:10 PM

The coffin bearers at the Queen’s funeral are from a unit of which the late monarch was Company Commander.

Soldiers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, have been chosen to lift the coffin during the service at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

Although a senior officer took day-to-day control, the former sovereign’s connection with her men was strong, and they will pay tribute to her during the service.

The Queen’s Company will retain its name up until the monarch is laid to rest, and will later change to reflect the new King.

Former British Army soldier Major Adrian Weale told the PA news agency: “They became the Queen’s Company immediately after the death of George VI and the Queen has been commander ever since.

“It’s their role to protect her body, both in life and in death, remaining the Queen’s Company until King Charles decides otherwise.

“Their duties will then be transitioned to the next monarch.”

The coffin was moved from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the service at 11am.

A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

It will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Major Johnny Hathaway-White, 36, from Wiltshire, will lay the Camp Colour of the Captain of the Queen’s Company at Windsor Castle after it is placed onto a catafalque – a raised platform.

It had been at the Regimental Headquarters of the Grenadier Guards being prepared.

The colour was presented to the Grenadier Guards by the sovereign after the Queen became the monarch, and it was only paraded in her presence and has never been changed or replaced.

On the day the Queen died, the unit was deployed on operations in Iraq, and was returned from operations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media