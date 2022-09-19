Search

19 Sept 2022

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of two Met Police officers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 2:28 PM

A man has been remanded into custody by a district judge charged with attempted murder after two police officers were stabbed in central London.

Mohammed Rahman is accused of an attack on a male police constable, referred to in court as Pc Gerrard, who was knifed in the neck and chest in Leicester Square at 6am on Friday.

The 24-year-old also faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an attack on a female officer, named as Pc Mulhall, who was stabbed in the arm.

Rahman has also been charged with assault and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article, as well as robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Appearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing.

Wearing a prison-issued grey sweatshirt, Rahman was flanked by two officers in the dock.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said the female officer who suffered a stab wound to the arm had been discharged from hospital while the male officer remained under medical supervision.

The officers who were taken to hospital – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster – were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

Rahman, of Westbourne Park Road in Notting Hill, London, was remanded into custody by District Judge Simon Heptonstall ahead of a further appearance at the Old Bailey on October 14.

