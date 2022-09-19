In Pictures: A final and poignant day of farewell to the Queen

The nation has paid its respects to the Queen, on a solemn day that saw the royal family unite with dignitaries, community figures and the general public at the state funeral at Westminster.
Millions watched as images from the funeral processions were broadcast around the world, before the Queen’s coffin was carried to Windsor for a committal service at St George’s Chapel at her Windsor Castle home.
