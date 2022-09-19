In Pictures: Key moments in the days since the Queen’s death

Queen Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday September 8, sending the country into a period of mourning.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the royal family and nation have been paying their respects since the Queen’s death at Balmoral.

Thursday September 8

People and the media began gathering at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral after a statement was released on the Queen’s health.

Her close family immediately headed to her home in the Scottish Highlands.

At 6.30pm, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen had died and large crowds began gathering at the palace gates to pay their respects.

Friday September 9

With the nation and millions around the world in mourning, a service was held at St Paul’s Cathedral and flowers piled up at royal palaces.

The King turned to his duties as monarch and held his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Charles then delivered a historic televised address to the nation, paying a moving tribute to his “darling Mama” in his first public broadcast as monarch.

Upon arrival at Buckingham Palace, the King went on a walkabout to meet the crowds.

Saturday September 10

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex were consoled by well-wishers when they put on a united front during a walkabout, on the day their father was proclaimed King.

With their wives, Kate and Meghan, the brothers viewed floral tributes left to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The King’s proclamation took place at St James’s Palace with all living former prime ministers attending.

Sport paid its own tributes with moments of silence, while a rousing rendition of God Save The King was sung before England’s cricketers took on South Africa at the Oval.

Sunday September 11

Crowds packed Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile as the Queen arrived in the Scottish capital for one final time.

Having left her “beloved” Balmoral estate, the coffin carrying the late monarch travelled to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Monday September 12

The King led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings on a day which also saw him address peers and MPs in London.

Tuesday September 13

The King visited the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down in Northern Ireland, as royal well-wishers camped on The Mall in London ahead of a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Wednesday September 14

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall.

A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession of pomp and pageantry through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.

Thursday September 15

After standing in queues stretching for miles, hundreds of people of all ages filed past the coffin of the long-reigning monarch. Many wiped their eyes with tissues, some bowed, some curtsied and others simply took a moment to look at the extraordinary scene.

Friday September 16

The King and the Queen Consort were greeted by gun salutes and cheering schoolchildren when they arrived in the Welsh capital, Cardiff – the final stop on their tour of the four home nations which began after the Queen’s death.

Later, the Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – mounted a vigil around her coffin as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.

Saturday September 17

On Saturday, the Queen’s eight grandchildren – the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips – stood guard around her coffin for a vigil in Westminster Hall.

Sunday September 18

US President Joe Biden visited Westminster Hall to pay his respects to the Queen.

Speaking at Lancaster House afterwards, he said: “You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years, we all were. The world is better for her.”

A minute’s silence was held at 8pm on Sunday, with people marking the occasion privately at their homes and at community events and vigils.

Monday September 19

The nation bid farewell to its Queen as a state funeral service was held at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen was head of state but also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and in a personal touch, the wreath adorning her coffin had a handwritten note from the King.

The message said: “In loving and devoted memory.”