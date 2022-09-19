Search

19 Sept 2022

Sandra Oh ‘proud to represent Canada’ at Queen’s state funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 10:25 PM

Sandra Oh said she was “proud to represent Canada” as she attended the Queen’s funeral as part of the Canadian delegation.

The actress, 51, known for her roles in US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and BBC hit series Killing Eve, was pictured inside Westminster Abbey alongside other recipients of the country’s national honours.

She joined the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada, alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist swimmer Mark Tewksbury.

Oh later shared a selection of pictures from the event and around the capital on Instagram.

“Proud to represent (Canada) w/ my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients @gregorycharlesofficiel, @marktewks, @palmerlp26 at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today,” she wrote.

The actress wore a simple black dress by Mayfair-based label Roksanda and a matching hat from Rachel Trevor Morgan.

Oh was invested into the Order of Canada in June for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”.

The country’s delegation to the funeral was led by prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and also included governor general Mary Simon and former prime ministers and governors-general.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and representatives of regiments of the Canadian Armed Forces joined personnel from other Commonwealth countries for the service.

Oh, who was born in Canada to Korean parents, has received Emmy nominations for her role as Dr Cristina Yang in Shonda Rhimes’ long-running medical series, Grey’s Anatomy.

Part of the original cast when it first aired in 2005, she left in 2014.

She has also been nominated for her turn as MI5 analyst Eve Polastri in the BBC spy thriller Killing Eve.

Canada, where the King is now head of state, is also marking the Queen’s funeral with a national day of mourning and a national commemorative ceremony held at Christ Church Cathedral, the Anglican cathedral in Ottawa.

Other famous names attending the service included adventurer and chief scout Bear Grylls and actress Sophie Winkleman, best known for appearing in the TV series Peep Show, who is married to Lord Freddie Windsor.

