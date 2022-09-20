Search

20 Sept 2022

Royal galleries to reopen to visitors after Queen’s death

20 Sept 2022 12:32 PM

People will be able to visit galleries at royal residences again later this week while the Queen’s close family members continue a period of mourning.

The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace in central London, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh will all reopen to visitors on Thursday, the Royal Collection Trust said.

Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of her time in her final years, will reopen a week later on September 29.

The trust – which is responsible for the care of the royal art collection and manages the public opening of the official residences of the King – said the exhibition Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace which is at The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh will be extended until October 31.

However, the summer opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace and the Royal Mews will not resume for the public again this year, the trust added.

Special displays at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will also not reopen.

The Royal Collection Trust’s online ticket office and telephone contact centre have reopened, as have the trust’s online shop.

Its shops in London and Edinburgh will reopen on Thursday, while those within Windsor Castle will reopen on September 29.

King Charles III decreed on September 9, the day after the Queen died following her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.

The Queen’s family members are not expected to carry out official engagements, and flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning.

