Search

20 Sept 2022

Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP

Stephen Graham to star in TV drama chronicling foiled terror plot to kill MP

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 5:13 PM

The true story behind a neo-Nazi plot to kill a British MP has been turned into a television drama starring Stephen Graham.

The Walk In, which launches on ITV on October 3, chronicles the murderous plan and how it was foiled by antifascism campaign group Hope not hate (Hnh).

The show was announced on Tuesday – the same day the terror target, Rosie Cooper, said she was standing down as MP for West Lancashire.

Ms Cooper alluded to the impact of the incident in her statement in which she said: “The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll.”

The ITV drama centres on informant Robbie Mullen, his handler at Hnh, Matthew Collins – played by Graham – and how the organisation infiltrated banned far-right terror group National Action (NA) and prevented the attack in 2017.

Mr Mullen, a former member of NA, spent a prolonged time undercover as a mole for Hnh.

His information about the plot and the activities of NA was passed on to the police and resulted in a high-profile trial at the Old Bailey.

Jack Renshaw, now aged 27, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, is currently serving a life sentence for preparing acts of terrorism.

The plot to kill Ms Cooper came just a year after the terrorist murder of fellow Labour MP Jo Cox.

Since NA was proscribed as a terrorist group for glorifying Ms Cox’s killing, 19 extremists have been successfully prosecuted for being members.

Nick Lowles, Hnh chief executive, said: “At Hope not hate our aim is to continually challenge extremist and far right-wing activity within the UK.

“Our role in foiling an active plot to kill a serving politician is something that we are extremely proud of as an organisation.

“The fact that this story is going to be highlighted and told to the public through ITV’s upcoming series will further bolster Hope not hate’s work to scupper these groups, increasing awareness, and will continue to aid us to support at-risk communities and at-risk individuals.”

Mr Collins, who is head of intelligence, said: “Our work at Hope not hate is tireless, risky and often stays out of the public eye for very good reason.

“It’s a huge undertaking to run sources in the far-right, which in this case led to preventing a murder. We continue to gather information and intelligence to counter active threats and planned activities by the far right.

“Here at Hope not hate we really hope that The Walk In will give the public an insight into how real these threats are.”

The Walk In will be released on ITV and ITV Hub from October 3 with an in-depth documentary to follow the series.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media