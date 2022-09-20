Search

20 Sept 2022

Record-breaking swim will be just another day at office for extreme adventurer

Record-breaking swim will be just another day at office for extreme adventurer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

Extreme adventurer Ross Edgley is set to take on one of his most demanding challenges yet – a 48-hour non-stop swim in Scotland’s Loch Ness.

Mr Edgley is no stranger to the cold waters surrounding the UK after he was the first person to swim around the island without touching land in 2018.

Having previously vowed to hang up his goggles after his Great British swim in 2018, Mr Edgley said he would do it again “for a really good cause”.

He takes the plunge on Wednesday and is also hoping to raise more awareness of the beauty and fragility of the sea forests beneath the oceans across the world as part of a partnership between Talisker & Parley For The Oceans.

“I just sort of went, you know what, I like it, I’ll get my goggles. I’ll make a swimming spectacle of myself and we’ll try and raise awareness as much as we can – like David Attenborough said,” he said.

His latest attempt to break the record for the longest ever tideless open-water swim, however, is “just another day at the office”.

The 36-year-old has gained almost a stone in weight by following a 10,000-calorie per day diet after arriving for training in Scotland a month ago.

He revealed he had been feasting on typical Scottish delicacies including haggis and rowies (savoury bread roll) in order to gain weight to keep him warm in the cool waters of Loch Ness.

He said: “I’ve been here a month now and I turned up 87 kilos and felt really good.

“I was lean, had a six pack and I was fast in the water. It was amazing.

“But I couldn’t stay in Loch Ness for much longer than a few hours.

“I was so lean. So the scientists at Loughborough uni, were like: ‘Ross, you just need to get fat’.”

He asked the world’s strongest brothers, Luke and Tom Stoltman – who live in Invergordon, for their expertise.

They have both won the World’s Strongest Man and Europe’s Strongest Man contest on numerous occasions.

He added: “They just said: ‘Oh, you need to put on fat. No problem. Come over here.’

“So I’ve been training and eating with them. They tuck away easily 10,000 calories they took me to all of their favourite places to eat in Scotland. And we’ve just been eating haggis, rowies, everything.

“Now I’m 100 kilos. I put on 13 kilos in a month.”

Locals in Stonehaven have also been deep-frying Mars Bars for him and elderly women have been handing him bars of Scottish sugary favourite – tablet.

“This is why I love Scotland,” he said.

“I was doing the GB swim, and I came into Stonehaven, and they were just like: ‘You’ve got to do 10,000 calories? No problem.’

“People deep fried chocolate. It was immense.

“I think there is something quite special about the Scottish diet I think and it’s so wholesome as well.”

Mr Edgley says the biggest challenge will be the unpredictable nature of Loch Ness and told the PA News Agency locals warned him to expect typical Scottish weather: four seasons in an hour.

He said: “The water is just completely different because it’s obviously it’s so big, it just doesn’t get warm.

“Not only that, it’s 37 kilometres in length and when you get the winds just funnelling through there you can get these four-metre waves that will just rival even some of the harshest seas.

“At least at sea, you get these huge gentle swells that can be predictable.

“I’ve been speaking to people who have basically just lived there their entire lives and they’re saying ‘Oh, you can get four seasons in an hour. It’s just obscene’.

“So it’s just getting used to that Loch Ness. It’s an amazing place. But it’s I’ve never been in a swimming pool like it.”

Swimming non-stop in the cool Scottish waters with temperatures of around 10C, Mr Edgley has fears about hallucinations and hypothermia.

He said: “People have asked me ‘Is this going to be harder or easier than swimming around Great Britain?’

“And I’m like, I don’t know. I think it’s just different.

“It’s a new challenge.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media