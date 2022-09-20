Search

21 Sept 2022

Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests

Sleep quality more important than duration to stay healthy, research suggests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

Experiencing good quality sleep is more important than getting the recommended seven to nine hours when it comes to keeping illnesses at bay, a study suggests.

New research has found that people who do not get quality sleep or enough sleep are nearly three times as likely to fall ill with colds, flu and other respiratory diseases such as Covid-19.

But it also showed good quality sleep can effectively make up for sleeping less than the recommended amount, when it comes to bolstering the immune system to help fight viral infections.

Professor Neil Walsh, of Liverpool John Moores University, said his team’s findings – published in the journal Sleep – “change the way we should think about sleep and health”.

The lead researcher told the PA news agency: “Sleep is important for mental and physical health, including our ability to fight infection.

“The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults get seven-to-nine hours sleep each night.

“Yet many of us restrict our sleep to make way for our busy lives – for example, we regularly restrict our sleep when we get up early for our weekday commitments.

“But when you restrict your sleep, you are not necessarily going to be more likely to get sick – it really depends on your quality.”

In a first-of-a-kind study, the scientists followed 1,318 new recruits to the military for 12 weeks.

Their work involved tracking the participants’ sleep patterns and health in the weeks before training and after joining the military, where they had to follow strict wake-up routines.

On average, the participants were found to sleep two hours less during military training than civilian life.

However, the researchers noted that more than half of those with sleep restriction rated their sleep as good quality.

Recruits who reported sleep restriction during training were nearly three times as likely to suffer with respiratory infection, according to the team.

This was after taking into account factors that influence these types of illnesses, such as the time of the year and smoking.

However, the researchers found that sleep restriction only increased infection among those reporting poor sleep quality, while good sleep quality protected against respiratory illnesses, despite the shorter duration.

Prof Walsh told PA: “There are two very key messages here: firstly that restricted sleep patterns can result in more frequent illness, and secondly and more surprisingly, that sleeping well can trump sleeping long in terms of our immunity to illness.

“That is an extremely useful message in our hectic world where sleep is often sacrificed for other pursuits.”

Based on the findings, Prof Walsh said there are five things people can do to improve sleep quality. These include:

– Adopting a consistent sleep schedule (similar bed and wake time), including weekends

– Avoiding large meals, caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime

– Ensuring the bed and pillow are comfortable and that the room is cool, dark and quiet

– Establishing a relaxing bedtime routine – going screen-free 30 minutes before bedtime and going to bed when sleepy

– Undertaking exercise during the day to help fall asleep.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media