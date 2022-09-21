Search

21 Sept 2022

Passengers face three more days of train disruption due to damaged wires

Passengers face three more days of train disruption due to damaged wires

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 5:25 PM

Rail disruption due to damaged overhead wires will continue until the end of Saturday.

Work to fix the wires at Stevenage, Hertfordshire, will take place on Saturday night, National Rail Enquiries said.

Great Northern and Thameslink services will continue to be cancelled and delayed until that happens as some lines remain closed, limiting the number of trains that can run through Stevenage station.

This is affecting services on several routes, including those connecting London King’s Cross with Brighton, Cambridge and Peterborough.

The severe damage to wires in Stevenage happened on Tuesday afternoon when a person dangled an object onto them from a bridge, the PA news agency understands.

In addition to disrupting Great Northern and Thameslink services, the incident initially also affected long-distance LNER trains serving locations on the East Coast Main Line.

Services at London Paddington station returned to normal on Wednesday afternoon after three days of delays and cancellations caused by damage to overhead wires in the area around Hayes & Harlington station.

The wires were damaged on Monday morning, ruining the journeys of thousands of mourners travelling to the capital for the Queen’s funeral.

The cause of the damage is being investigated.

Several trains became entangled in the wires.

Network Rail said on Wednesday morning that a “separate issue” meant one of the four lines serving Paddington was closed, causing more delays to Elizabeth line, Great Western Railway and Heathrow Express services.

The problem was later rectified.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media