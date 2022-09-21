Search

21 Sept 2022

Scottish DJ and record producer Jamie Roy dies age 33

Scottish DJ and record producer Jamie Roy dies age 33

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 6:19 PM

A DJ and record producer who performed at some of the world’s biggest nightclubs has died aged 33.

Tributes have been paid to Jamie Roy who died on Tuesday.

His family shared the news via the artist’s Facebook page on Wednesday and said they were “heartbroken” by his death.

They said: “Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken.

The 33-year-old was originally from Dumfries and was known as a regular performer in Ibiza where he had a large fan base.

His tracks were also played on BBC Radio One.

In June, Roy had played Glastonbury Festival and told his Twitter followers he was “buzzing” after the set.

His record company, Defected Records, tweeted: “We are all devastated to hear about the passing of Jamie this morning.

“A great producer, DJ, and friend to so many within our industry.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

“Shine bright, Jamie.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media