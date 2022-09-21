Search

22 Sept 2022

Transport for London commissioner Andy Byford ‘set to announce his resignation’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 1:44 AM

Transport for London (TfL) chief Andy Byford is reportedly set to announce he is stepping down as commissioner.

Sky News reports Mr Byford’s departure from the role, which he has held since 2020, is expected to be announced on Thursday morning.

It comes just weeks after Mr Byford helped deliver a deal with the Department for Transport over a funding package to help the service cope with potential lost revenue caused by uncertainty over post-pandemic demand.

TfL expects to receive around £1.2 billion of funding from the Government until the end of March 2024 to help, should passenger numbers not recover at the budgeted rate.

However London mayor Sadiq Khan warned a “significant funding gap” remained, and on Wednesday announced £500m would be made available to help TfL make up for any shortfall between now and when the Government funding deal expires.

Sky reports Mr Byford notified Mr Khan of his intention to resign several months ago, and he is expected to leave before the end of the year.

On top of the pandemic, the 57-year-old steered the organisation through a number of substantial challenges including massive industrial action, delivery of the £19 billion Elizabeth line, and an influx into the capital of thousands of passengers for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and to pay their respects after her death.

