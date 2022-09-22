Search

22 Sept 2022

What the papers say – September 22

What the papers say – September 22

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 5:51 AM

Widespread condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s latest nuclear threat features across the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail carry Liz Truss’s reaction to the Russian president threatening nuclear war amid the conflict in Ukraine, with the Prime Minister vowing a “desperate” Mr Putin would be defeated.

Meanwhile, The Times, The Guardian and The Independent lead with US President Joe Biden calling Mr Putin’s threats “reckless”, as he warned a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be fought”.

The Financial Times says Mr Putin’s nuclear warning came alongside a mobilisation of army reservists to aide Russia’s “ailing” campaign in Ukraine.

The move has sparked mass protests across Russia, according to Metro.

The Sun reports Russia has released five British captives in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, the i leads with warnings over Ms Truss’s “gamble” on tax cuts.

Health Secretary Therese Coffey has promised all patients will be given a GP appointment within two weeks, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror reports police have issued a record £200,000 reward to help catch the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

And the Daily Star says the late Duke of Edinburgh had a cache of secret UFO documents, which investigators are now calling to be released to the public.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media