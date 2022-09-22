Search

22 Sept 2022

Government ‘must learn from UK schools shortlisted for global prize’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 8:25 AM

The Government has been advised to “listen to the voices” of schools shortlisted for a £200,000 global prize to help the education system recover from the upheaval of Covid.

Two British schools have a chance to win awards in the World’s Best School Prizes competition, launched by global digital platform T4 Education, after reaching the final three candidates in two of the five categories.

The schools have been praised for providing an “inspirational” example and “developing the next generation of learners”.

London Academy of Excellence, a Stratford-based sixth form with a high Oxbridge success rate, is in the running for the Supporting Healthy Lives prize.

Dunoon Grammar School, a state secondary in Dunoon, Argyle and Bute, which has attempted to reverse the local brain drain by offering skill-based courses, hopes to win the Community Collaboration prize.

Four British schools reached the top 10 shortlist, but Totteridge Academy and St Helen’s School – both in London – were eliminated as competitors were whittled down.

Vikas Pota, the competition’s founder, said: “As the world looks to rebuild from the devastation of the Covid pandemic, far too many children will continue to be left behind unless we see urgent action.

“Leaders must learn from the knowledge and experience contained within our schools because those on the front lines of education know better than anyone else the change we need to see.

“The World’s Best School Prizes surface the expertise of inspirational schools from every corner of the globe. It’s time for governments everywhere to listen to their voices.”

Members of the public can vote for the finalists online until October 2, with the results decided by a judging academy.

The winners will be announced on October 19 and a prize of 250,000 US dollars (£220,000) will be shared equally among the winners of the five categories.

News

