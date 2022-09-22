Search

22 Sept 2022

Transport for London boss Andy Byford quits after funding deal secured

Transport for London boss Andy Byford quits after funding deal secured

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 11:47 AM

Transport for London (TfL) boss Andy Byford will leave the organisation at the end of October.

The organisation said Mr Byford – who became transport commissioner in June 2020 – will “resume life in the United States” and is “closing out a 33-year public service career”.

TfL’s chief operating officer Andy Lord will take on the role of commissioner on an interim basis.

The two main priorities Mr Byford set out at the start of his period in charge – opening the Elizabeth line without more delays and leading TfL out of the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic – have been achieved, according to the transport body.

Mr Byford, who was previously the boss of New York’s public transport system, said: “It has been a huge privilege to have served as commissioner, back where I first started as a station foreman.

“I have been blessed to have had such an amazing transport and public service journey, and now is the right time to bow out and resume life in the US with my wife.”

Mr Byford described the opening of the Elizabeth line in May as “without doubt the highlight of my career”.

It was “made truly poignant” by being one of the last major events attend by the Queen, he said.

“It was an honour to meet her, and an honour to oversee the transport arrangements for the ceremonial events to mark her passing.”

Mr Byford helped TfL secure a £1.2 billion long-term funding package from the Department for Transport (DfT) in August.

He said this means he can “leave with TfL set fair to move positively into the future”.

The agreement was only reached after months of tough negotiations between TfL and the DfT.

After the deal was announced, London mayor Sadiq Khan said it was “far from ideal” and warned TfL has a £740 million funding gap in its budget, with fare increases and service cuts under consideration alongside efficiency savings.

Mr Byford said he “hugely appreciated the support of the mayor”, adding that they “navigated some dark days through the toughest period in TfL’s history”.

Mr Khan said the outgoing commissioner “deserves huge thanks for his hard work and dedication”.

He went on: “Andy has provided Londoners with an exceptional service and his work has ensured that despite the challenges we have faced, our public transport network remains world class.”

He added: “I want to thank Andy Byford for his service to Londoners and, as he and his wife move back to the United States, I wish them all the very best”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media