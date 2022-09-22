Search

22 Sept 2022

Homes with water butts and permeable driveways could see lower bills – Ofwat

Homes with water butts and permeable driveways could see lower bills – Ofwat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 2:44 PM

Homes with water butts and permeable driveways could see their bills reduced while those with swimming pools and hot tubs could pay a premium, Ofwat has suggested.

The regulator called on water firms to trial “creative and targeted ways” to charge customers for their usage.

Ofwat said it was pushing companies to “think differently” amid cost-of-living concerns, to differentiate between customers and better help those who are struggling.

Customers’ bills are currently set on a flat standard amount based on their type of property, or a flat rate based on their use as measured by a water meter.

Some of the ideas the regulator is asking companies to consider include seasonal charging to help lower water bills in the winter when energy costs are higher, or reducing bills for homes with water butts and permeable driveways, which can help to reduce risk of flooding and pollution to rivers.

Those who use a lot of water, such as households with swimming pools, hot tubs or large-scale sprinkler systems, could be charged a premium for very high use, particularly at times when water is scarce.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “We are all very aware of the impact of the rising cost of living and we want to see the water sector become more active, assertive and inventive to support customers who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Now more than ever, it is time for water companies to show they get and can respond to the needs of their customers.

“Bills are a huge concern to customers, and we need to see radical fresh thinking from companies.”

Ofwat’s consultation runs until November 3.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media