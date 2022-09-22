Search

22 Sept 2022

Thief steals car with two-year-old girl in back seat

Thief steals car with two-year-old girl in back seat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 4:41 PM

A thief sped off in a family car with a two-year-old girl strapped in her seat, police have said.

The girl was reunited with her family after the Vauxhall Vectra was discovered three miles away following the terrifying incident in Quarrington Hill, near Durham, at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Durham Police said the family had parked their silver car outside a relative’s house to drop shopping off when a dark Nissan X-Trail pulled up in the street.

The Vauxhall’s engine was still running while a member of the family stood by the car door and others took shopping inside.

A man dressed in a blue hoodie and black joggers jumped out of the Nissan and climbed into the Vauxhall with the two-year-old strapped into a car seat in the rear.

He then took off at speed as the distressed family tried to stop him, the force said.

The Vectra was discovered about three miles away around Sherburn Beck, near Ludworth, and the girl was unharmed, although the family’s cat, which was in the vehicle, has not been found.

Detective Inspector Malcolm Bell said: “This has been an extremely distressing incident for the family, who were terrified for the welfare of their child.”

Anyone with any information, dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to call 101.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media