Search

22 Sept 2022

Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral

Anne meets members of armed forces to offer thanks for roles in Queen’s funeral

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 6:40 PM

The Princess Royal has met members of the armed forces to offer her personal thanks for their roles in the Queen’s funeral.

Anne visited Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks in Aldershot to meet representatives of the Royal Navy and Army personnel who had been involved in the procession and planning.

More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines were on duty at the funeral on Monday, alongside RAF and British Army personnel.

Anne visited Portsmouth in her role as Commodore-in-Chief Portsmouth, while at Aldershot she attended in her position as Colonel-in-Chief of both the Royal Logistic Corps and the Royal Corps of Signals.

Leading Engineering Technician (LET) Benjamin Tetley was one of 142 sailors responsible for pulling the gun carriage.

He said: “It was an honour to meet Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

“It was a lovely personal touch that she came down in person to thank personnel involved.

“I was really honoured to be involved in carrying the gun carriage, I don’t think there’s a more personal part to have played.

“Everyone had a sense of purpose and put all their effort in.

“The Royal Navy is steeped in tradition and we helped upkeep that. To be part of that history and tradition is truly an honour.”

LET Tim Lavender, based at HMS Sultan in nearby Gosport, managed a team of nine sailors working on the gun crew movement and management.

He said: “I felt very honoured. If you put the Royal Navy and us sailors under pressure, we come together and we get the job done.”

Aircraft Engineer Connor Scotney, who was a street liner in Windsor, said: “I felt honoured that the Princess Royal took the time out to thank us for all we did.

“My family are all very proud of me and the part I played in the funeral.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media