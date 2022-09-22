Search

23 Sept 2022

Sunday roast in decline as soaring cost of living bites

Sunday roast in decline as soaring cost of living bites

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

A quarter of cooks say they are now less likely to prepare a Sunday roast and nearly a fifth say they will no longer use their oven at all as they respond to the cost-of-living crisis, a survey suggests.

Soaring energy costs appear to already be influencing kitchen habits, with 23% of cooks saying they use the oven and hob less and 21% increasingly turning to the microwave, according to an annual survey by BBC Good Food.

Nearly a fifth (19%) say they are choosing ingredients that are faster to cook or looking for recipes that are speedier to prepare.

Some 26% claim they are less likely to cook a Sunday roast, while a fifth (20%) are no longer baking as many cakes or biscuits, the poll of 2,005 adults and 1,007 children found.

Almost a fifth (18%) claim they no longer switch the oven on at all.

A fifth (20%) say they specifically look for money off or yellow “reduced” stickers on food when shopping, while 28% plan meals in advance and 23% batch cook to try to cut costs.

A third (34%) say they have stopped buying takeaways and 31% are eating out less often.

However, in a positive development, 64% said they were cutting back on food waste in order to save money.

Christine Hayes, the editor-in-chief of BBC Good Food, said: “These findings reveal the extent to which rising food prices and energy costs have impacted on the way the nation eats in a relatively short space of time.

“Traditional cooking methods, the oven and the hob, are being switched off in favour of appliances that use less energy, and shopping baskets and mealtimes at home are looking very different.”

The findings coincide with a YouGov poll suggesting that one in five Britons have been forced to cut spending on essential food items since November – up from 17% who said the same in July.

Among the lowest income households – those earning less than £20,000 a year – 28% say they have been forced to reduce spending on household essentials and 29% have had to make cuts to their staple food budget, the poll of 2,242 British adults this month indicates.

Even among households earning £60,000 or more per year, around one in nine (11%) have been forced to reduce spending on staple food items, according to the poll.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media