Search

23 Sept 2022

Private IVF patients not getting all facts to make informed decisions – watchdog

Private IVF patients not getting all facts to make informed decisions – watchdog

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 12:25 PM

Patients paying privately for fertility treatment are not always getting all the facts they need, such as key price information and success rates, to make informed decisions, according to a review by the competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published its findings on IVF clinics’ compliance with consumer law, saying that their review uncovered issues with the majority of clinics investigated, although in some cases the concerns were relatively minor.

It said the clinics contacted have now made changes to their practices to benefit patients.

IVF costs can vary depending on the treatment, and one cycle can cost up to £5,000 or more.

“Add-ons”, which are optional extras offered by some clinics, can cost up to £2,500 per cycle.

In 2020, the CMA raised concerns about some fertility clinics’ practices, such as providing unclear price information and advertising misleading success rates.

It also identified a general lack of awareness that consumer law applies in the sector.

The regulator published guidance in June 2021 to make clear clinics’ legal obligations to treat people fairly, and to help IVF patients understand their consumer rights.

As part of the review, the CMA looked at clinics providing about 40% of self-funded IVF cycles in the UK.

It said there were “significant differences” between what clinics include in their package for a single cycle of IVF, making it very difficult for patients to compare prices.

Louise Strong, director of consumer protection at the CMA, said: “Buying fertility treatment can be stressful and is very expensive, with each cycle costing several thousand pounds.

“It’s crucial that people have all the information they need up front when they are comparing options so they can make decisions that are right for them, so it’s encouraging to see positive changes from clinics as a result of our work.

“But clinics cannot be complacent. All clinics must get up to speed now to ensure they are on the right side of the law or risk action from the CMA.”

The CMA plans to hold discussions with clinics and the sector, including the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), to explore the possibility of developing a standard approach for what is included in a headline package price for a single cycle of IVF to help patients make better comparisons between clinics.

It has also jointly published an open letter with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to ensure clinics comply with consumer law.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media