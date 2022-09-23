Search

23 Sept 2022

Government growth plan ‘more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids’

Government growth plan ‘more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 12:31 PM

A “hammer-blow” to the UK’s poor families was delivered by the Government in its plan for growth, which was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”, charities have said.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng set out a series of measures in his so-called mini-budget on Friday, including abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and adding restrictions to the welfare system.

But he brought no news of extra targeted support for the poorest families who are “desperately struggling” with the cost-of-living crisis.

At least £1,200 for eight million of the most vulnerable households has previously been announced by the Government, but charities say they need more support to get through the winter.

The Government was accused of delivering a set of announcements that “overwhelmingly benefit the country’s wealthiest households”, with charities saying many children will be facing a bleak, cold and hungry Christmas.

Becca Lyon, head of child poverty at Save the Children, said: “The Prime Minister said she would deliver on the cost-of-living crisis. Instead, the UK Government has delivered tax cuts to help the richest and a hammer-blow to low-income families.

“The Chancellor has prioritised bankers’ bonuses over helping vulnerable children through the cost-of-living crisis, whose hard-working parents face impossible choices.

“Today’s announcements overwhelmingly benefit the country’s wealthiest households, meanwhile almost four million children risk going cold and hungry this winter.

“Growth is a welcome goal, but that growth must include investment that helps all children have a fair start in life.”

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) said the announcement was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.

Chief executive Alison Garnham said: “Today was a vital opportunity to provide reassurance and support to those who need it the most – but instead the Government risks a collision with reality, and the four million kids currently living in poverty in the UK will be forced to pay the price.

“In the short term benefits must rise with inflation as soon as possible, the benefit cap must be scrapped, and deductions paused to help families get through winter.

“And sooner rather than later Government must grapple with the fact that our social security system is there for a reason – and investing in it is the best way to keep kids and their parents out of poverty.”

Action for Children said growth cannot “be at the expense of children’s life chances”, and called for urgent, targeted support through the benefits system.

Director of policy and campaigns Imran Hussain said: “If the new Chancellor has money to spend on tax cuts for those who are relatively better off, then he has the money to spend throwing a lifeline to low-income families who are desperately struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Many now face a bleak Christmas.

“Whilst the energy price guarantee will help offset the near apocalyptic rises that had been predicted, it doesn’t address the mounting pressures families face with food, fuel, housing and other costs that continue to climb.”

Mark Russell, chief executive at the Children’s Society, said targeted support for struggling families was “glaringly absent” from the plan.

He said: “Changes to the tax system right now are barking up the wrong tree.

“Spending billions in handouts to benefit those on the highest incomes but failing miserably to meet the needs of families on the lowest incomes who will still be struggling to heat their homes this winter.

“We need to see far more direct support for families bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media