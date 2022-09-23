Search

23 Sept 2022

Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played

Coroner warns Molly Russell inquest as ‘distressing’ videos played

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 12:40 PM

A coroner issued the “greatest of warning” to an inquest into the death of schoolgirl Molly Russell, as the court was shown videos of “the most distressing nature” the teenager had liked or saved on social media.

Coroner Andrew Walker told the inquest the clips appeared to “glamorise harm to young people” and told those present to leave if they were likely to be affected by the material.

North London Coroner’s Court heard lawyers and the coroner had discussed whether to edit the videos before they were played, because they were “so uncomfortable to view”.

The coroner added: “But Molly had no such choice, so we would in effect be editing the footage for adult viewing when it was available in an unedited form for a child.”

Molly, from Harrow, north-west London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.

Describing video footage the court was about to see, viewed by Molly on social media, the coroner said on Friday: “It’s of the most distressing nature and it’s almost impossible to watch.

“If you are likely to be affected by any such videos, please do not stay to view them.”

Turning to the schoolgirl’s family, the coroner said: “There’s no need for any of you to stay.

“In my view, this sequence of video footage ought to be seen (by the court).”

The court then saw more than a dozen clips with suicide, drugs, alcohol, depression and self-harm content that Molly had liked or saved on social media.

Her family decided to stay in the courtroom as the videos were played.

Later on Friday, Meta’s head of health and well-being, Elizabeth Lagone, is due to give evidence from the witness box.

On Thursday, Pinterest’s head of community operations, Judson Hoffman, apologised after admitting the platform was “not safe” when the 14-year-old used it.

Mr Hoffman said he “deeply regrets” posts viewed by Molly on Pinterest before her death, saying it was material he would “not show to my children”.

The inquest, due to last up to two weeks, continues.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media