23 Sept 2022

Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 12:48 PM

A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.

Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28.

Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the 22-year-old was due to enter a plea but the case was adjourned for reports, although a provisional trial date was set during the 25-minute hearing.

Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.

An inquest opening later heard she died from the wound to her chest and was confirmed dead at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Skebas was initially due to be brought to court from the prison where he is being held on remand.

But Christopher Donnellan KC, prosecuting, told Judge Christopher Hirst “the defendant has not been produced”.

After a brief delay, Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, appeared over a video-link to court, wearing a grey sweatshirt and holding his hands in his lap.

A pre-trial review date was set for November 28.

Setting a provisional trial date with a time estimate of up to seven days, Judge Hirst told Skebas: “Your trial will be held on February 28, next year.

“It’s right to say we’ll try to find a (earlier) trial date in January.”

News

