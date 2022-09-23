Search

23 Sept 2022

Kwarteng package has ‘biggest tax cuts since 1972’, says leading economist

Kwarteng package has ‘biggest tax cuts since 1972’, says leading economist

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:10 PM

Kwasi Kwarteng has presided over the biggest tax cut in 50 years, according to one expert analysis, as the Chancellor announced one of the largest tax giveaways in decades.

Friday’s fiscal event, billed as a mini-budget despite turning out to contain billions in tax cuts, reportedly goes further even than the package announced by Margaret Thatcher’s Chancellor Nigel Lawson in 1988.

That budget, remembered as something of a tax-cutting bonanza that cheered Tory MPs, was reached for as a touchstone in recent days by economic commentators as more details emerged of what Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng had in store.

In a raft of major financial announcements on Friday, Mr Kwarteng brought forward the planned cut to the basic rate of income tax to 19p in the pound a year early to April and reduced stamp duty for homebuyers.

The Chancellor also said he would abolish the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, a surprise move in a budget announcement centred around a bid to turn the UK’s sluggish growth around.

But Paul Johnson, director of the widely respected Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that the plan goes further than even Mrs Thatcher’s Chancellor, harking back to the era of her Conservative predecessor Edward Heath.

Calling it a “quite extraordinary” statement, he said it was the “biggest tax-cutting event since 1972”.

“It is not very mini. It is half a century since we have seen tax cuts announced on this scale,” he told BBC News.

It was, Mr Johnson said, a “gamble”.

Labour agreed, with the shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves telling the Commons that the PM and her Chancellor were “two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.

Heath’s Chancellor was Anthony Barber – and things did not end well for the so-called “Barber boom”.

“Barber’s ‘dash for growth’ then ended in disaster. That Budget is now known as the worst of modern times. Genuinely, I hope this one works very much better,” Mr Johnson said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media