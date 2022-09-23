Search

24 Sept 2022

Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’

Police operation surrounding Queen’s death and funeral ‘an enormous success’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

Operation London Bridge has been described as “an enormous success” by the officer in charge of coordinating policing for the Queen’s funeral and national mourning period.

More than 5,000 police officers from across the UK supported 10 days of ceremonial events to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The number of officers drafted in to support events in Scotland, London, Windsor and Norfolk would make up the fifth largest police force in England and Wales, with tens of thousands of additional officers supporting events locally.

Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, gold commander for Operation London Bridge, said: “From a policing perspective, I think it’s been an enormous success.

“What made this operation different to ones we routinely do is that there was no notice.

“The operation starts from the minute that we were aware of the death of Her Majesty and that makes it fundamentally different to any other operation.”

She added that it was “too early to tell” the full cost of the operation, which was the largest ever ceremonial policing operation.

Ms D’Orsi, who since March 2021 has served as chief constable of the British Transport Police, said the operation involved the “largest ever deployment of hostile vehicle mitigation” with large vehicle barriers blocking off the entrances to roads in central London such as The Mall.

“We have sadly in the past seen terrorist attacks which have used the car as a weapon, so it is important to make sure that areas are sealed off so that the public is safe.”

Ms D’Orsi thanked the officers and staff involved in Operation London Bridge, as well as the public “who understood the extra security measures in place for such an occasion and supported police officers, staff and volunteers in their duties”.

Around 650 protection officers, firearms officers and armed response vehicles were sent out over the 10 days of mourning, with over 500 specialist search teams trained to scour key landmarks and buildings where crowds gathered.

More than 50 police dogs trained in explosives and firearms detection were also deployed.

The day of the Queen’s funeral itself was the Metropolitan Police’s largest-ever policing operation, beating the opening and closing ceremonies of the London Olympics in 2012.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This was the largest ever ceremonial policing operation, seeing thousands of officers deployed from forces across the United Kingdom to manage and oversee this unparalleled event, including ensuring the safety of the Royal Family and foreign dignitaries during the state funeral.

“I have seen first-hand the professionalism, dedication and skill of officers, who should be immensely proud of their work.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media