Search

24 Sept 2022

Police find man’s body in crashed car two days after he was reported missing

Police find man’s body in crashed car two days after he was reported missing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 10:26 AM

Police have found the body of an elderly man in a crashed car two days after he had been reported missing.

John Winton McNab, 86, was the driver of a grey Mercedes B car, which was discovered having been involved in a crash in the Highlands at about 1.20pm on Sunday September 18.

Police Scotland confirmed that Mr McNab, from Perth, was reported missing on Friday September 16.

The independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has now been instructed to investigate his death.

Pirc was instructed by the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and will report to them.

Police Scotland said it had also referred the incident to Pirc.

It comes as Mr McNab’s family thanked all those who had been involved in looking for him.

His car was discovered after having been involved in a crash on the A887 at Invermoriston.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, the family said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened were ongoing, with the force urging anyone with information about the crash who has not yet spoken to an officer to contact them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media