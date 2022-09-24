Search

24 Sept 2022

Protesters gather at HMP Bronzefield to call for end to pregnant women in prison

Protesters gather at HMP Bronzefield to call for end to pregnant women in prison

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:55 PM

Protesters have gathered outside HMP Bronzefield in Surrey to call for an end to the imprisonment of pregnant women and new mothers.

Activists, former inmates and mothers with their children held a demonstration outside the prison on Saturday afternoon – the third anniversary of a new born baby’s death at HMP Bronzefield in 2019.

It comes as the latest in a sequence of public protests over mothers in prison, organised by campaign groups No Births Behind Bars and Level Up.

The demonstration on Saturday was set up like a child’s birthday party – with picnic rugs, a musician playing the guitar, children dancing and people singing nursery rhymes.

The group also erected banners and held signs saying: “No births behind bars” and “pregnant women don’t belong in prison”.

Janey Starling, co-director of Level Up, said the demonstration was “joyful” and “everything women in prison should be experiencing”.

Ms Starling said that despite the death of two babies in prison in the last three years, “very little has changed”.

“We are here today to demand the end of imprisonment of pregnant women,” she said.

“What we are calling for are alternatives in the community that support women.”

Anna Harley, 36, who gave birth while she was remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing, joined the protest.

Ms Harley said she was granted bail for three months after the birth of her son.

But when she was ultimately sentenced to a prison term, it took six weeks of dealing with bureaucracy to secure a place on a mother and baby unit so she could be reunited with her child, she said.

The 36-year-old said the experience is “still affecting me”, adding: “I have been home five years but still to this day, it was the worst time of my life.”

On securing a place in the mother and baby unit, she said: “It was a very stressful time but it should be one of the most special times in a person’s life and for me personally, I felt it took that all away from me.”

Ms Harley also described going into labour at 5.30am, but the prison did not get her into an ambulance for another five hours.

She also said she was handcuffed to an officer and gave birth next to two prison officers.

But she said she was “incredibly lucky” to have reached hospital in time.

On the mothers who did give birth in prison, she said: “My heart breaks for them. It is just so easy to see how it happened and that is why it needs to stop because it will happen again.”

Ms Harley said: “I carry a guilt with me and I think I will carry it with me for the rest of my life.

“A trauma will live with me for ever for having gone through that and having my child in these circumstances.”

Mel Evans, 39, from Manchester, who set up the campaign group No Births Behind Bars along with her friend Emma Hughes, also joined the protest on Saturday.

She said both she and Emma were told they faced jail time after being charged over a protest a few years ago. Emma was pregnant at the time.

The pair were ultimately sentenced to a community order but the experience prompted them to set up the campaign group, she said.

On the recent deaths of babies in prison, Ms Evans said: “I just think that is unconscionable.

“I cannot bear to live in a society where that is allowed to happen.”

“It is just barbaric,” she added, saying that conditions pregnant women face in jail are “horrific”.

“No pregnant woman should be held in prison, no baby should be born in prison and new mothers should be able to share the start of their baby’s life in the community.”

PA has contacted the Ministry of Justice for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media