25 Sept 2022

Claim staked for £171m EuroMillions jackpot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 10:46 AM

A claim has been staked for Friday’s £171 million EuroMillions jackpot, National Lottery operator Camelot said.

One lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the £171,815,297.80 prize – the third biggest National Lottery win.

It means they are instantly richer than singers Harry Styles, who is worth an estimated £100 million, and Adele, worth an estimated £150 million, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players.

“We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

This is the sixth EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year.

The biggest EuroMillions win was £195 million from the draw on July 19 and was claimed just a day later. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite won £184 million in the draw on May 10.

There was also a £110 million win on September 2, a £109 million jackpot win from the draw on February 4 and a £54 million EuroMillions jackpot win in the draw on June 10.

All three of these ticket-holders chose to remain anonymous.

