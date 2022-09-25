Search

25 Sept 2022

Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car

Man arrested at airport on suspicion of attempted murder after four hit by car

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 9:14 PM

A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after four men were hit by a car in west London, leaving two critically injured.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 2.43am on Sunday after reports that four people had been struck by a car in Kingsley Road, close to the junction with Taunton Avenue, in Hounslow.

The pedestrians, all men in their early 20s, were taken to hospital where two remain in a critical condition.

The two others were treated for non-life changing injuries.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, police said.

Detectives launched an investigation and arrested a 20-year-old man at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of attempted murder just before 7pm.

Police said he had booked a flight and was planning to leave the country.

A second man was also arrested nearby on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower said: “This was a serious incident that will have shocked the local community.

“Two men are in hospital fighting for their lives and our thoughts are with them and their families.

“Officers have acted without delay to identify a suspect.

“The arrest – which happened as the man was trying to fly out of the UK – is a timely and crucial development in this ongoing investigation.

“We will continue at pace as we work to establish what happened and to get justice for the victims.

“I would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Information can be provided by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC with the reference 921/25SEP or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media