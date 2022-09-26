Search

26 Sept 2022

Sky News faces Ofcom probe after Chris Kaba protest mistaken for royal mourners

Ofcom has launched an investigation after Sky News incorrectly described protests against the death of Chris Kaba as crowds paying tribute to the Queen.

The broadcasting watchdog said 598 viewers had complained after presenter Sarah-Jane Mee identified the crowd moving through central London as royal mourners.

The event on Saturday September 10 saw hundreds turn out to support the family of Mr Kaba, who was shot dead by armed Metropolitan Police officers in south London.

Rapper Stormzy and Hackney Labour MP Diane Abbott were also at the event in the capital, which saw supporters carrying signs saying “Justice for Chris Kaba” and “Black Lives Matter”.

A spokeswoman for Ofcom said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules requiring news to be reported with due accuracy.”

After the broadcast earlier this month, Mee issued an apology on Twitter.

She wrote: “I made a mistake on air, I wrongly identified crowds in Trafalgar Sq as some of the 1000s heading to Palace when at that moment it was people turning out for Chris Kaba.

“I’d like to personally apologise to those involved. We are covering the march & its significance later today.”

Mr Kaba, 24, was killed on September 5 following a police pursuit of his car which ended in Streatham Hill, south London.

The Audi he was driving was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

The Metropolitan Police officer involved has been suspended by the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating.

Sky News has been contacted for comment.

